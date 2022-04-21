The very first card game I played was Rook and eventually became hooked.
Growing up as a preacher’s kid, I had to walk the line — not the one that Johnny Cash sang about by the way — but one that was similar but in a different way. I understood and never wanted to disappoint my parents in any way, shape or form.
Perfection was never achieved, but I always did the best I could to make sure I obeyed the rules of the house. Our boundaries weren’t tight but they also weren’t loose, either. Somewhere in between.
We weren’t allowed to play “real cards” and rarely went to the movie theatre. However, we played Rook. We played on vacations, at family functions and of course in our home. I never knew and I will never know what the difference is between the “real” cards and Rook, but that’s OK. I play them both now and of course I enjoy going to the movies.
Our family almost always played a game or two or three of Rook during Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings and we always had a ball even though I had a hard time finding the perfect partner — kidding of course.
Mom loved Rook and we always wore out a deck of cards pretty quickly. They simply didn’t last too long and I always bought and extra deck just in case we needed more.
You never knew who would show up at mom’s because she had an open invitation policy. Anybody could come at anytime and enjoy a meal and game of cards.
Growing up, I also heard plenty of stories about cards games “down at the store.” The “store” was at Round Hill in Kirksville, where I was pretty much born and raised. I always heard those games between my late grandfather — Bill May — and other farmers and legends in the area were pretty intense to say the least. The bidding was high and shooting the moon was common.
I never engaged in a game of Rook with that generation, but when we played at mom’s if your bid was too low “you couldn’t play at the store.”
I don’t know what category I would fall into at the store, but I just enjoy a good old-fashioned game of Rook and will be among those at the Gathering Place at Glades Christian Church Friday night from 6-9 p.m. and hope to see many of you there to support the Berea Chamber of Commerce.
You can even get a bowl of chili, not to mention all of the fun and fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.