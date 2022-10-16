It seems like yesterday, but feels like an eternity.
The last time I saw and talked to my mom was several weeks before 3:33 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2020.
I hadn’t heard from her for about three weeks, but in one of our last conversations, she was crying and wanted to come home. She didn’t want to be put on a ventilator and if I had it to do all over again, I would have carried her on my back despite her diagnosis of COVID-19. I didn’t know at the time how cruel things would turn out, not being able to see her in person again until that final day and she spent the last days of her life alone, when it shouldn’t have been that way.
Mom deserved better and so did the other patients who died of CVOID-19 during the pandemic.
I will stand by that for the rest of my life.
Prior to that, she was her usual self, we talked two and three times per day and Donna Reed was more than a mom to me. She was my best friend and life has been so different the past 24 months.
We talked and talked a lot even if was just random stuff. She talked about God, told me the latest news circulating nationally and locally, She would always say, “that’s what they said.” I would reply and say, ‘who is they?” That’s when her mom instincts would kick in and I would just laugh and go on. That’s what a good son does, right?
The the holidays and birthdays and other fanmily gatherings have been expeically hard since mom’s passing but we are carrying on what mom would have us to do, even with some tweaking to the traditional schedule here and there. I can here her say, ‘don’t worry about me.’”
Truth is, I think of my mom every single day and it never goes away. Some say time heals, but the pain and the hurt are still there, even though we have learned to carry on without mom’s earthly presence. Her spirit and presence are felt in other meaningful ways and that’s what helps us as a family to carry on, even when those anniversaries come acound once a year.
The hardest part for me personally has been not having those conversations on my way to cover Kentucky sporting events. We talked prior to games and we talked as I was driving home from a football or basketball game.
Now, I pretty much listen to late-night radio on those drives home, which is nothing compared to talkiing to your mom.
We got through it last week and we will make it through Oct. 5 again in the future, but that doesn’t mean it gets any easier. I have found that to be true during the past two-plus years.
