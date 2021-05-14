A year ago, the town was silent as city, county, state and national officials began combating an unprecedented pandemic that gripped the entire world.
It was unlike any other in our lifetime. The streets were clear, the restaurants had no patrons inside dining, and sharing a meal with family and friends.
Churches reverted to technology in order to continue Sunday services and Government meetings followed with special-called meetings via zoom.
The times were odd, eerie and very confusing. While struggling to adapt to a new normal, scientists were behind the scenes rushing to discover a vaccine to fight COVID-19.
As you know, the coronavirus took my mom last October and many of you also lost family members and friends during this horrible pandemic. This past Sunday was the first time I didn’t see my mom on Mother’s Day and I endured on a roller-coaster ride just to get through the weekend. I made it, but it was hard.
More than a year later, things are starting to open back up and thankfully the virus appears to be heading on a downward trend. A big reason is because of three vaccines that have been granted emergency use during the past six months.
Mask mandates have been relaxed, especially outdoors. Capacity in restaurants, churches and other events are starting to increase from the much smaller numbers that have been imposed since the beginning of the pandemic.
A big part of my job as editor and publisher is being able to get out and meet people and be a visible figure in the community. During the past month I’ve been able to cover events and attend functions again and I will tell you, it’s so good to shake hands, hug and simply see people again. It’s all part of the human interaction and soothing to the soul.
Just last week, I attended and covered the National Day of Prayer service at Berea City Hall, and for the first time in more than a year, I left an event feeling good. I am a man of faith and I have always believed in the power of prayer, but this day was more than a routine and more than just sending up a prayer to our creator in one of the most crucial and trying times of our lives.
The ministers and other speakers were very sincere and very intentional in their remarks and prayers offered for various sects of society from our Government leaders down to the average citizen. Organizer Kenny Davis, pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, always does a phenomenal job of putting the program together, but this year’s event was very touching and impactful.
I have always said that prayer never hurt anyone, and if anything, it always helps. Many of them were very inspiring and encouraging in the days prior to, the day of and the days that have followed since my mother’s passing.
My prayer is that we are moving past this virus and resuming things that we considered normal less than two years ago. We are headed in the right direction, and hopefully we won’t get sidetracked again.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.