You’ve seen the images. The aftermath and the devastation.
Our friends and neighbors in Eastern Kentucky have been recovering from heaving flooding that struck the region last week. A total of 13 counties have been declared as national disaster areas, including Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry Counties.
As of Tuesday, 37 deaths have been confirmed in those hard-hit areas and more are unaccounted as flood waters begin to recede, creating even more hardship on the region.
Heartbroken families are dealing with the loss of their loved ones, thousands of area residents have lost their homes, some are still without power, making the recovery process even more difficult on those affected by the deadly flooding.
In times of need, Kentuckians have been known to step up and help their neighbors and this time is no different. In the past week, businesses, civic groups, churches and their denominational headquarters, such as the Kentucky Baptist Convention, have already collected monetary donations and sent mobilization units to the region to assist in the recovery efforts.
The Kentucky men’s basketball team, double-teamed with the American Red Cross and had an open practice on Tuesday night in conjunction with a telethon and raised more than $2.4 million that will go toward the recovery efforts in the region.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has made sure our fellow Kentuckians are getting the assistance they need on a state and federal level to speed up the recovery process. Earlier this year, the Western part of our state was ripped apart by and our state stepped up and made sure those impacted by the deadly twisters got back on their feet as quick as possible. A total of 57 residents were killed and more than 500 were injured in the tornadoes that struck the region on Dec. 10.
The work is far from finished, but the path to completion is fully underway. The recovery doesn’t happen overnight and takes time.
I can remember driving through Ringgold, Georgia, after a devastating tornado tore through Catoosa County in 2011 that killed 20 people along a path that spanned 48 miles. Homes, businesses and schools were completely destroyed heavily damaged. The damage was easily seen while driving on Interstate 75.
Today, things are back to normal in Ringgold as if nothing happened more than 10 years ago and time has a way of providing healing and recovery.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Eastern Kentucky. May God give them peace and comfort as they recover from the deadly flooding.
