Prior to the ongoing pandemic, Kentucky’s election laws had not experienced a major overhaul since 1891.
If you do the math, that was more than 100 years ago and eight years before we printed our first edition. The pandemic has certainly presented its challenges, but also paved the way for election reform in our state to give citizens more options to vote instead or relying on a 12-hour period during the May primary and the November general election.
Despite the circumstances a year ago, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said a “safe, secure and successful election” took place last fall.
Voters were given three options to vote last fall and could cast their ballot through absentee, at the polls in-person or by early voting at the polls.
Adams said only one person tried to vote twice and the process was a success.
And it showed in the final numbers. During the primary, 1 million votes were cast and more than 2 million votes were made during last year’s presidential election. Because of early voting and the absentee process last year, the turnout was higher than ever. He added that his own mother voted here in Madison County, simply because it was more convenient than waiting in line and added that most people have already made top their mind the weekend before the election.
The revamped election law signed by Governor Any Beshear earlier this year created three days of early in-person voting, gave state election officials more ability to remove non-resident voters from the voter rolls, enabled the state to transition to paper ballots. Adams said voters preferred the paper ballot system, which are scanned, as opposed to electronic voting machines.
The newly-enacted law also enabled Adams and his office to keep an online portal active and more efficient by giving state officials and voters the ability to track their ballots. Perhaps the most important part of the law that brings the best change for voters is giving counties such as Madison County the ability to establish voting centers, which will give voters the chance to vote at any location as opposed to a traditional precinct. Also, clerks and their staff can call voters and verify their votes by absentee as opposed to aligning them with a signature. In the past, those votes woke have been cast out, Adams knows signatures can change over time and the law gives the voters another easier way to vote.
Under the new law, ballot harvesting is prohibited and violators can be penalized under the law.
The most impressive thing about the new election laws is the fact that the Kentucky General Assembly and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear were united in the changes to our state laws when it comes to local, state and national elections.
Adams said the changes were a “triumph of both policy and process.”
It took a bi-partisan effort for change to take place and all the parties involved should be commended for their efforts in making voting safer, more secure and easier in the Commonwealth.
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen
