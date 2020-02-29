There are 29 days in February but it only happens every four years.
The extra day built into the calendar will produce an additional 24 hours this year and the day is added to keep the Earth’s movement in line with the sun and keep track with space time. Most Leap Day celebrations are centered around marriage and proposals.
In England apparently, if a man rejects a women’s proposal, he owed the lady gloves, but Greeks considered it bad luck to marry on Leap Day. Some parts of the world consider Leap Day as Bachelor’s Day, a time for singles to celebrate.
There are approximately 5 million people who were born on Leap Day. The odds of being born on a Leap Year are incredibly high, with only a 1 in a 1,461 probability rate. Dinah Shore was born on Leap Day in 1914 and Hip Hop artist Ja Rule was born on Leap Day in 1976.
On my very own Facebook page, it produces a list of birthdays and only one popped up on Feb. 29 and it was Pam Smallwood, who is featured with her husband Bill on the front page of this week’s edition.
It’s rather odd to have 29 days in February, especially after such a long month in January to kick off the new year. It just seems like the first month of the year is usually the longest. I guess the short days and longer nights can make it feel that way. A short February ushers in the winds of March. February also is Valentine’s month and my mom and nephew celebrate their birthdays on the same day this month.
Because of sickness in the family, we celebrated Mom’s birthday at Texas Roadhouse last Sunday afternoon.
Speaking of March, the Madness or Mayhem is set to begin not only on the weather front but also on the basketball court. The 44th District Basketball Tournament began this week at Eastern Kentucky’s McBrayer Arena, an exciting time for local boys and girls basketball teams. One of my favorite times of the year covering sports is the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
It’s that time of the year when fans seemingly take it up a notch and get into the swing of the postseason. The Eastern Kentucky men’s basketball team is in fourth place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with two games remaining. The Colonels play at Murray State Thursday before ending the regular season against rival Morehead State Saturday in Richmond. The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament is set for March 4-7 in Evansville, Indiana.
Kentucky currently is playing its best basketball of the season and have three games remaining. The Wildcats host Auburn on Saturday and Tennessee on Tuesday before closing out the regular season at Florida on March 7. If the regular-season is any indication, this year’s NCAA Tournament figures to be an unpredictable, but fun event.
From now until the first week of April, it will all be about basketball.
