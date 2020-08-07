Unity is a wonderful thing. Divisiveness is ugly.
I’ve witnessed unity several different ways in our community and it’s a thing of beauty and a sight to behold.
During the past two years, several churches in our community formed a “Unity in the Community” event that drew hundreds to a crusade-style revival that proved that despite denominational differences, churches can come together and worship God in one setting with one common goal in mind.
The Baptists, Methodists, Pentecostals, and other denominations came together for worship and that would have been virtually impossible decades ago, but it happened and churches are now united more than ever to support the cause of Christ.
Last month, a “Solidarity March” in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement and voices of concern calling for an end to racial injustice united individuals for that cause at Union Church and they held a peaceful march and a rally. They had a right to voice concerns about racism and I agree that racism has no place in our society and we must do everything we can to ensure that we all men, women and children are treated equal and do our part to make that happen.
Last weekend, a “Berea Backs the Blue” march was conducted in support of our local law enforcement officials and was a well-attended event that was conducted in a peaceful and civil manner. Much like the “Black Lives Matter” event several weeks ago, citizens united together as one. They were in support of our law enforcement officials who are called to serve and protect our community. They also had a right to march and voice their support for those who put their lives in harm’s way every day to ensure our safety as a city and county.
As Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley pointed out in a statement at last month’s City Council meeting, there’s nothing wrong with “speaking up in pursuit of justice and an end to racism and discrimination” and there’s nothing wrong with “voicing support for law enforcement.”
Fraley also said, “it has been said that, before you judge my life, or my past, or my character, walk in my shoes. Walk the path I have traveled, live my sorrow, my doubts, my fear, my pain and my laughter. And empathy is about standing in someone else’s shoes, feeling his or her heart, seeing with his or her eyes. Not only is empathy hard to outsource and automate, but it makes the world a better place. End quote.”
Personally, my path in life hasn’t been the same as yours. It has been carved with ups, downs, curves and everything in between.
I strive to treat others as I would like to be treated and living by the “Golden Rule” has always been my rule of thumb. It should be yours, too.
As the late Martin Luther King Jr. said, “we must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
Let’s strive to live together in harmony and we will be much better off as a community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.