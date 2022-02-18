It’s been more than two months since deadly tornadoes ripped through the western part of the state, killing 17 and leaving thousands homeless, a loss of income and an uncertain future.
In the aftermath of the destruction, contributions poured in from all over the world to help bring immediate aid and relief to those hurting. It was a sight to see how your neighbor came to life the weeks following the tornadoes.
The University of Kentucky and its student-athletes held a telethon that raked in more than $4 million through the “Kentucky United” campaign. Other state organizations, such as the Red Cross and the Kentucky Baptist Convention, sent relief teams to the impacted areas to assist with recovery and clean-up efforts.
The Berea Citizen and Whitaker Bank of Rockcastle and Madison Counties teamed up in a joint effort, and our readers and bank customers donated more than $4,000 to the KBC Disaster Relief fund. The state of Kentucky and the Federal Government stepped up in their efforts to help ease the burden on those affected by the devastating storms.
Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari was generous enough to schedule a game against Western Kentucky University in December, with some of the proceeds donated to recovery efforts. Thousands of toys also were given by fans who attended the contest against the Hilltoppers.
During his tenure as coach of the Wildcats, Calipari has demonstrated a heart for those who are hurting and has used his influence to help those in need. He urged Kentuckians to keep those who are still trying to get back on their feet in their minds following his team’s 78-57 win over Florida Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Four victims from Mayfield who survived the tornadoes were in attendance. One of those was in a candle factory that was destroyed by a twister.
“The team was like touched by it,” Calipari said. “Like they remember. I said, ‘where were we when it happened? We were at Notre Dame, Coach, and we went to the Grotto and we were praying.’ I said, you prayed for four of these guys, and you know what, one of them was in the candle factory.”
The towns, counties and cities impacted by the deadly storms are on the mend, a process that will take time. Calipari urged the Commonwealth “do not forget about west Kentucky.”
“We should be able to do this and do this rather quickly because we’re not talking 400,000 people affected,” he said. “It’s a small number. Talking when we were up there to different legislators and the Governor, I mean, they’re on it. We’ve just got to keep moving.”
It’s full speed ahead, coach.
