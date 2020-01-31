There’s nothing like a Sunday nap. This one, however, was a little different.
Following Sunday services, Rhonda and I had lunch at Mariachi’s before coming home for the remainder of our day of rest. Since covering sports is a full-time job for me, my Sunday routine consists mostly of no sports and generally rest for the body, mind and soul. I don’t know what day God created sports, but I make sure the Sabbath is a day to rest from the writing.
When I awoke from my nap, my phone was filled with notifications regarding Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash, which was in the early stages of breaking on the major news and sports networks. I checked my Twitter feed and discovered some outlets were reporting hearsay before gathering the facts.
They were more concerned about breaking the story first as opposed to being responsible journalists. To be honest, I don’t know much about TMZ, but they got everything right surrounding Bryant’s helicopter crash that claimed nine lives, including his teenage daughter Gianna. Other networks were reporting that Bryant’s other daughters were on the flight as well as one of his former teammates, Rick Fox.
When tragedies occur and for the sake of credibility, getting the facts right trumps breaking it first. That’s always been my practice and will continue to be my policy in the future.
For a moment, I thought I was dreaming and to be sure, I scanned my Associated Press news feed on my laptop and sure enough an advisory on Bryant’s helicopter crash was on the site dedicated for AP members.
Much like many of you, I was shocked and speechless and stayed glued to the television the remainder of the evening. I took a break to write a story for Kentucky Today on responses from John Calipari and other former players who had ties to Bryant.
Those aren’t the easiest stories to write, but what others are feeling helps cope with a tragedy that caught much of the nation off-guard. It also helps to keep in mind that we all have human feelings regardless of how rich or poor we are.
Bryant was only 41-years old, while his daughter was showing promise of becoming a future superstar on the basketball court, just like her father. She was 13 and a rising star in the travel basketball circuit.
A video on Twitter apparently posted last weekend showed the father and daughter enjoying a light teaching moment at a basketball game. They were laughing and enjoying each other’s company. I watched it more than once and promised myself to spend more time with family than ever before.
Bryant’s death should serve as a reminder that life is fragile no matter your status and to be prepared for eternity at all times.
