I was honored when Kristy Napier asked me to give the invocation at the Berea Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, held last Thursday at Boone Tavern.
The annual banquet was canceled last year because of the pandemic and this year provided a restart for the annual gathering that brings business leaders from the community together to celebrate businesses and individual accomplishments during the previous 12 months. One of those business leaders, Paul Reynolds, passed away last month after a battle with COVID-19 and his presence was missed, as was the absence of another business owner, Don Combs, who passed way just last week. Combs was part owner and owner of several past and present businesses throughout our city.
Prior to giving the invocation, I felt compelled to lead a moment of silence for Paul, who served on the Chamber’s board of directors and also was a Magistrate. Sometimes we have to put aside our plan and follow our heart and that’s exactly what I did and just followed what God had placed in my heart at the time.
The Chamber serves as the backbone for businesses in Berea, and during the past year or so, I’ve gotten to know some wonderful business influences in our community. The Chamber’s signature event, the Spoonbread Festival, returned this past year and produced record returns, both in attendance and revenue. The balloon glow also is produced by the chamber. The Chamber also is involved in numerous more community events and activities, including Geocaching, which is becoming more and more popular throughout the nation.
The Chamber also is in charge of the annual Twilight Christmas Parade, which made its tour through the city for the 35th year last Saturday night. The parade was a success and the weather played a major rile in its success this year. The annual Berea Magazine, which we will be bringing back next year, also is a project the Chamber takes on each year.
The board chose a new manager — Debra Warford — who will serve as the leader of the Chamber as we look ahead to the future. The Chamber took a hit at the start of the pandemic, but made it through the past year with the help of numerous volunteers, many of which were honored last Thursday night.
Napier, who has served as President for the past year, passed the gavel to Mike Parsons who will lead the Chamber for the next 12 months. I was elected to serve as a board member and will be serving for the next three years and I’m looking forward to help move the organization forward following a turbulent period during the past couple of years.
Local businesses are important to a thriving community and we’re all in this together.
