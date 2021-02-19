When it comes to winter weather, we’ve pretty much escaped the brunt of nature during the past few years.
For the most part, it’s been relatively mild when compared to what we have experienced during the past two weeks.
We’ve had ice, snow and everything in between. Nothing but gray skies.
The sun hasn’t been out in days, while temperatures haven’t inched above the freezing mark lately.
I guess it was time for our share of winter weather.
It seems like the winters of my childhood were brutal. I vaguely remember the “Blizzard of 1978” and how excited I was to miss school because of a snow day.
I remember it took weeks to dig out from the snow and it seems like that was the first time I built a snowman and went sled riding. I’m not for sure.
Mom always made us put on multiple layers of clothing and we weren’t out in the cold for too long. Back then, I remember looking out our living room window and was amazed at the glitter of the snow on the ground. Of course back then, we only had four channels on our television and Kentucky basketball games, if not televised live, were on replay after the 11 p.m. news on WKYT-TV, Channel 27.
It took forever for that snow to melt and we mostly stayed in the house. I listened to the radio, record player and made a basketball goal out of a wire hanger, used yard for the net and a sock or one of those old fashioned nerf balls and played basketball in the hallway.
Mom almost always made snow cream but it had to be “fresh snow” while dad chopped wood or brought in a load of coal for the fireplace to help keep the house warm during those cold nights.
As we got older and into our early teens, dad would haul my sister Taunya and I off to “town” in his old black truck well in advance of a snow storm so we could stay with mamaw and papaw Taylor for a few days. It was always a treat to make a trip to Richmond, because they had cable and we could order pizza.
I even shoveled the driveway so my grandfather could get out of the driveway to go to work in those cold, winter days.
The 1970 Chevrolet truck got around better in the winter than our 1984 front-wheel drive Dodge Charger. I think that truck is still on the road. As for the car, I’ve never had the desire to buy a Chrysler product again.
I don’t remember very many ice storms, but do recall a lot of snowfall.
The good news is spring is just around the corner.
