I don’t like wearing a face mask. I hate them, especially in the blistering heat. That’s my selfish and personal view. Now is not the time to be a selfish human being.
The ongoing fight against COVID-19 isn’t about me. It’s about all of us doing our part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has made a resurgence over the past week in Kentucky. It’s an invisible enemy and no matter how hard I wish it would just go away and never return, it’s going continue to hang around — and spread — if we don’t get it under control.
Like many of you, I have read true and false narratives concerning the coronavirus and what I do know is that the virus is real. It’s very real and like many of you, I want the pandemic to be eliminated as soon as possible. Pretending it’s not a real threat is like throwing your electric bill in the trash can and putting it out of mind and out of sight.
Trashing the electric bill doesn’t mean it magically disappeared and not paying presents more consequences than just paying it, to begin with. Simply do the right thing and pay the bill.
I have chosen not to ignore the coronavirus, but I also have not let fear set in and control every decision that I make based on the coronavirus. Sometimes it just takes a proactive approach to the virus. Be on guard and at the same time enjoy life and what it has to offer.
We have been advised and under order from Governor Andy Beshear to wear face masks when we are in public and that’s exactly what I have been doing. Sometimes I admit I have to go back to my vehicle to grab it because It’s something I have to get used to doing. It’s human nature and it takes time.
The generic face masks are perfectly fine, but I found a way to be creative with mine.
For any of you that know about me, I am a big fan of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. To me, there has been no finer President in my personal lifetime, than Ronald Wilson Reagan. He made an impact on my life because he was a great communicator and terrific President. You may agree or disagree and that’s perfectly fine, but to me, Reagan was one of the best.
I had a Reagan-Bush ’84 slogan made on my face mask. It was just my way of being creative with a mask I will wear for the next three weeks or so.
Although a mask isn’t the most comfortable things you can add to your summer attire, making a short-term sacrifice will help make them a thing of the past in the future.
The sooner, the better.
