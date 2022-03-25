When I was a teeneager, I spent a lot of time at the old Armory Building on Second Street in Richmond. It was my hangout, if you will.
Our church youth leader at the time, the late Jerry King, rented the basement of the facility each Thursday night and we gathered there to fellowship, grow in the faith and simply have a good time. Many of you may remember Jerry was “Mr. McDonalds. He served as the face for the two Richmond locations for many, many years and was very good at what he did and enjoyed serving and interacting with customers.
He also was a good youth leader and cared about the youth of the church — King’s Tabernacle — where my dad served as a pastor. Those years were my teenage years and Jerry founded the “Know the Truth Youth Group” that not only served our youth, but also other churches became a part of our Thursday night gatherings at the Armory.
We never knew what Jerry had in store each week, but you could always count on a good word and an inspiring message from a guest speaker. He would often invite bands to come and play for us and I do remember at one time he had a talent show, which many of us showcased our talents and simply had a good time.
We went on field trips, had baptisms at Silver Creek, held cookouts and did things that youth groups typically did back in those days. The fun part was makinmg friends from other churches and those friendships are maintained even to this day.
I don’t rememeber how many years those gatherings lasted, but life took over for many of us.
Many of us started working and making money, started dating and playing high school sports. I still look back on those times as much simplier times and didn’t realize we had it made at the time.
Last week, the City of Richmond began demolishing the structure, which had fallen on hard times down through the years, even more than three decades after a bunch of young people spent countless hours in the basement of the worn-down facility.
It would have taken a lot of money to restore the structure that was built in 1942 and I’m glad the officials found a way to make good use of the land where the facility once stood. In the future, many familiies, children and teenagers will gather once a park is eracted at the site.
Preliminary plans include basketball court, green space, playground and a veterans memorial at Moberly Avenue and Second Street.
I applaud the City of Richmond for taking steps to ensure that history is preserved and building a park where more memories can be made in the future.
