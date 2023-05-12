Mother’s Day is a special time of the year.
If you still have your Mother, call her, hug her, visit her, take advantage of every opportunity to spend time with her and not just on the day designated by the calendar to celebrate her every year.
The last time I saw and talked to my mom was several weeks before 3:33 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2020.
I hadn’t heard from her for about three weeks, but in one of our last conversations, she was crying and wanted to come home. She didn’t want to be put on a ventilator and if I had it to do all over again, I would have carried her on my back despite her diagnosis of COVID-19. I didn’t know at the time how cruel things would turn out, not being able to see her in person again until that final day and she spent the last days of her life alone, when it shouldn’t have been that way.
Mom deserved better and so did the other patients who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic. I will stand by that for the rest of my life.
Prior to that, she was her usual self, we talked two and three times per day and Donna Reed was more than a mom to me. She was my best friend and life has been so different the past 24 months.
We talked and talked a lot even if was just random stuff. She talked about God, told me the latest news circulating nationally and locally, She would always say, “that’s what they said.” I would reply and say, ‘who is they?” That’s when her mom instincts would kick in and I would just laugh and go on. That’s what a good son does, right?
The holidays and birthdays and other family gatherings have been especially hard since mom’s passing but we are carrying on what mom would have us to do, even with some tweaking to the traditional schedule here and there. I can hear her say, ‘don’t worry about me.’”
Truth is, I think of my mom every single day and it never goes away. Some say time heals, but the pain and the hurt are still there, even though we have learned to carry on without mom’s earthly presence. Her spirit and presence are felt in other meaningful ways and that’s what helps us as a family to carry on, even when special dates arrive on the calendar once a year.
I never missed an opportunity to honor my mom on her special day and therefore have no regrets. I’m thankful that I was raised by the best and will forever be thankful for her influence in my life, not matter how many times she would say, ‘now, William Keith,’ when she would get aggravated at me at times. It was during those times I knew she was serious and paid attention to what she had to say.
I wish I could hear her say my full name again to get my attention. One day, I will.
