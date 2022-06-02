I love to mow the lawn.
There something about clean, fresh-cut grass that makes the landscape around your home all of that more appealing to your friends, family, neighbors and strangers.
Since moving to Berea nearly five years ago, there is more grass to mow, with an acre-plus to cut, not to mention plenty of trees to provide shade from the heat of the summer sun.
Back when Rhonda and I lived in Richmond, we had much less grass to mow and it took me less than 20 minutes to get it all done. Now, it takes more than an hour to complete and that includes the trimming. Since then, I’ve transitioned from a riding mower to a Zero Turn Cub Cadet. Going from a steering wheel to a zero turn was quite the transition that took some getting used to, but eventually it’s the best way to mow a big tract of land.
Mowing the lawn provides a way of escape for a short period of time and relieves a dose of everyday stress that tends to creep its way into our daily routine.
Although mowing the lawn is a weekly chore I’ve embraced in adulthood, it hasn’t always been that way.
You see, growing up in the country, we had almost two acres of land in our house in the curve at bucket town, or 237 Walnut Meadow Road. We had a chain link fence and open lot, a creek and plenty of room to roam. Since Dad worked a full-time job and pastored a church, my sister Taunya helped mow the lawn.
I had the trimming duties, while Taunya cut the lawn with a riding mower. Let me tell you, trimming our yard was a task with rocks, tree roots and everything else scattered across that yard. I literally hated trimming the yard and found every excuse not to at the time, but did it anyway.
Dad always trimmed the banks of the property, presenting an even better appearance for those who passed by our little house in the curve. Even though we had strangers routinely visit us after landing in our garden when they failed to properly negate a sharp curve, especially in the rain, we made sure they at least had a soft landing.
For the most part most of those who wrecked on our property weren’t injured, although some close calls occurred near our house. I do remember a motorcycle fatality and the one time we had to evacuate after a truck carrying hazardous materials jumped the curve and landed in the middle of the garden.
I’m glad my parents instilled the value of a nice home and a clean lawn and I’m proud to carry on the tradition.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen
