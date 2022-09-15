More than two decades after terrorists struck our soil on 9/11, it remains unfathomable how a cruel act of violence could be carried out against our great nation.
I can still remember watching the television screen in awe and disguise during that tragic day in 2001. It was pure horror unfolding before our eyes,. I was scared, angry, upset and simply overwhelmed watching the towers fall and crumble the ground. The thought of a commercial jet being used as a weapon were unsettling, considering I had taken my first plane excursion two weeks prior to cover a football game in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Three days prior to the tragedy, Roy Kidd won his 300th football game at Eastern Kentucky University and I was busy producing a special section devoted to his achievement and the milestone remained on my mind the entire weekend.
Then, less than two days later, my emotions shifted from excitement to anger. For the first time in my life, I was truly scared for the future as were most Americans at the time.
I watched as President George W. Bush displayed patriotic leadership during a period to time that defined his eight years in the Oval Office. Instead of focusing on domestic issues, Bush’s attention was totally devoted to foreign matters, including the war on terror that lasted past his tenure as President.
During the past two-plus years, we’ve been dealing with a health pandemic, a crisis that brought us to our knees. Personally, it’s been the worst period of my life., I’m still recovering from the loss of my wonderful mom to COVID-19 on Oct. 5, 2020.
Although the health crisis hasn’t been declared officially over, a return to normalcy in our society is closer to becoming reality and it’s refreshing, especially after what we’ve endured as a society. Since a health emergency had never been experienced in our lifetime, it was new and everyone had to learn the go, instead of a lightning-quick solution. It has taken time and patience to get closer to normal.
We’re not there yet, but so close and that’s a good thing.
