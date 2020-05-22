You may have noticed our front page looked a little bit different a couple of weeks ago.
That’s because we switched up the logo a little bit and added a couple of features to give our readers a little more recognition. We added a subscriber of the week feature that recognizes who subscribes to us on a weekly basis. It’s just a small token of appreciation to our readers, who we appreciate.
That’s just a small change that is minimal and prevents the front page from becoming stagnant and gives it more boldness. The front page is the first thing you see when you pick up a copy of The Citizen and we want it to be clean and neat.
We want our readers to become engaged and we also added a “Facebook Feeback” section on the Viewpoints page to shed light on what our readers think about a particular subject. if you comment on a story or question on our Facebook page, it could or could not be used for publication in our print edition. Social media has made it easier for the general public to give their input on any particular subject.
We welcome your letters to the editor and want to see more of those in the future as we inch closer to normalcy in our society. Reader engagement is critical and we want to know what you are thinking.
Because of COVID-19, we have tightened space throughout the paper to provide more room for stories and content. As always we will provide the weekly jail roundup, property transfers, births and courthouse news once those government entities are back open for business.
This has indeed been a trying time in our society but we are looking ahead and not looking back. We appreciate our readers and those businesses who advertise with us and it’s very much appreciated.
As we move forward, let’s all support each other and we all all be better in the long run.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of The Berea Citizen. He can be reached at publisher@bereacitizen.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.