I’m not one to make resolutions, but do set goals.
To me, goals are more attainable than resolutions, considering resolutions, such as getting into shape, better eating habits don’t seem to last, especially when it comes to flipping the calendar to a new year. They can be short-term disappointments.
That’s why I focus more on goals both personally and professionally without a time stamp. For this newspaper, we have a few goals we would like to see transpire in 2023 as we strive to put out a quality newspaper on a weekly basis.
It takes a team to make things happen. Our readers, subscribers and advertisers are part of what we do each and every week and we need you to participate. If you have a story idea, we want to know about it. If you have an event you want the community to know about, send it to us.
We have more readers than your personal or business Facebook page. We reach readers and not social media scrollers. More people will know about your civic event, church event or yard sale than your circle of family and friends on social media. If you want to get the word out, the newspaper —both print and online — is the best way to let others know about what matters to you. We want your first thought to be, ‘We need to call the newspaper.’
Call us. If we aren’t here, we will personally get your message instead of a call center overseas.
Our readership remains high and steady and our paper records history each and every week. For example, each week we publish a reflection, that gives readers an insight on events that have transpired in the past 50-100 years. Your personal Facebook page will not live on past your time on Earth. The newspaper will continue using ink to document our community for centuries to come. Like us, life existed long before we were born and The Berea Citizen has been around since 1899 to record the events of the day.
We want it to stay that way.
We need readers and subscribers to survive, but advertisers play an important role in helping us remain relevant in the community. We want our local businesses to thrive and we want to help them reach a broader audience beyond social media. We want them to reach those who buy the paper for a reason. When you buy an ad from us, it stays with this local business that is family-owned and not driven by high profit margins driven by giant cooperations. When your business purchases an ad through social media sites, big tech benefits. Advertising on social media sites not locally driven is like writing a blank check to a stranger instead of supporting a local business like this newspaper.
Our goal is to report the news and not fabricate or produce meaningless stories that have no substance. We strive to report nothing but the facts and nothing more when it comes to reporting government meetings and other newsworthy events. My philosophy is quality over quantity and it takes effort to produce a quality product. Our readers deserve a quality newspaper and that’s our goal.
It doesn’t change week after week and year after year.
