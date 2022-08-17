I’m not a fan of labels.
Numerous things are distinguished between sizes. Large and small buildings, towns, cities, counties, states, restaurants, churches and yes, newspapers, are often labeled by their size and frequency of their publication.
It’s common to label things in our society. In athletics, there are conferences, Power 5 programs and mid-major conferences. The Kentucky High School Athletics Association labels its schools by class, which is determined by enrollment.
I completely understand that one size doesn’t fit all, but in the grand scheme of things, bigger isn’t always better and size doesn’t diminish the value of a product. Some of the best food I have ever eaten was discovered in a “hole in the wall” establishment, while some of the larger venues were a major disappointment.
Just last week, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari referred to the university as a “basketball school,” which didn’t sit well with football coach Mark Stoops. Since last spring, Calipari has been vouching for an updated practice facility, while other athletic facilities on campus are in need of upgrades.
Memorial Coliseum doesn’t even have air conditioning, but the women’s volleyball coach Craig Skinner hasn’t been complaining. Neither has women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy. Despite the absence of an air conditioner, the volleyball won a national championship just two years ago. The track and field team has produced Olympic gold medal winners while using an outdated facility. Just recently, the women’s basketball team won the Southeastern Conference Tournament last spring.
The University of Kansas won the NCAA title last March and plays its games at Allen Fieldhouse, a facility that opened its doors in 1955. I don’t recall any of their coaches, including current men’s basketball boss Bill Self complaining of playing their home games in a building that is nearly seven decades old. The Jayhawks have embraced their home place and it provides a home-court advantage nearly unmatched in college basketball. Only Rupp Arena and Cameron Indoor Stadium provide a comparable environment for the home team.
Calipari’s argument that men’s basketball should take priority over other sports would have been a valid argument, and was used many years ago, but times have changed, especially in athletics. Renovations are targeted for Memorial Coliseum, which will give the facility an updated look. Other capital projects within the athletics department have higher priority.
Although Kentucky has a rich history in men’s basketball, that doesn’t mean Kentucky is a “basketball school.” The men’s basketball program is just one piece of an entire athletics team and each sport, big or small, is relevant to the success of the program.
