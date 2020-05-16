It’s been a weird three months and they have seemed like an eternity.
Things are beginning to open up but the threat of COVID-19 remains serious and that means we must remain vigilant in our fight against the deadly virus. At the same time, some sense of normalcy must return in order to enjoy life to the fullest.
Until a vaccine is developed, which I see coming sooner rather than later, it will be different for a while and we must adapt to that change in order to be prepared for the future.
Like many of you, I have missed sporting events and church, but the pandemic has allowed we as a society to take a deep breath, slow down and value life and our surroundings to the fullest extent. To a certain degree, we have stepped back in time, but have done so with the convenience of technology that has proved to be beneficial.
We can order takeout from our favorite establishments online or with the dial of a smart phone. Zoom has provided a solid way to conduct our normal business in the comfort of our own homes. I even did a follow-up visit with my doctor through Zoom and didn’t have to spend a dime on gas getting there, even though the cheap prices would not have been an issue.
I have noticed more outdoor basketball goals attached to houses in their driveways and more people riding bicycles on our trails here in Berea.
Rhonda and I have experienced what life was like before you could dine in your favorite restaurant under their own roof.
We have eaten our dinner numerous times by pulling over and eating our meal while watching traffic drive by on the roadways in Richmond and Berea.
I have interviewed several people who have conducted their church services on Facebook Live and was very impressed with Kathy Crabb Hannah of the Crabb Family and her Facebook ministry of making sure no family in America goes hungry. I watched my friend Mark Bishop participate in a concert on Facebook Live for an Eastern Kentucky radio station last weekend from my couch.
Sure, the pandemic has caused a major disruption in our lives. It also has provided some guidance for the future, so that we look at things differently and not take life for granted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.