Since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, it changed the way we live our lives and the way we conduct business.
Local business and churches were forced to follow guidelines that included reduced capacity in order to take measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. It was hard, difficult process to adjust to, considering we are a free society and not used to making sacrifices that alter our daily lives.
Local restaurants had to serve patrons at reduced capacity and businesses either had reduced staff at the office or had their employees work from home.
The stack of cards dealt by the pandemic also affected The Berea Citizen and the way we gather information. Going to meetings, gathering public records became more difficult to maneuver in the early stages of the pandemic, but everyone found a way to make things work under the stress of adversity.
The Berea City Government and its entities meet regularly through zoom meetings and the Madison County Fiscal Court has also conducted its business electronically. Local clubs, such as the Berea Rotary Club and the Berea Kiwanis Club among others in our community have regular meetings through zoom and other electronic video sources such as google, FaceTime available through social media platforms.
Prior to the pandemic, we gathered our public records and our reflections material by going to the Madison County Courthouse and the Berea College Library weekly to obtain the information we needed to put the weekly paper together. That meant we could get the complete property transfer listings with all of the information available to us, including the sale price of each property.
For the most part, we have survived by being creative and using online resources to get information to our readers that they are used to receiving in the past. We haven’t had access to the library for more than a year, but we have binders of past issues of the Berea Citizen that we have used in order to compile our popular reflections section. Some want more recent history, while others would prefer going back and I mean way back to read about life as it was long before we knew about social distancing and wearing masks.
The property transfers are not going away, but understand, some weeks, such as this week, that information simply isn’t available. We have maintained the Madison County Detention Center reports and have taken into consideration suggestions that our readers have offered to us throughout the last 12 months.
Once things open back up, we will return to the routine that was used before the pandemic, but until then, we will do our best to compile the information we have at our disposal at the current time to get the news to our readers.
We also plan on resuming the court records and foreclosures as soon as we have the ability to retrieve them at the Madison County Courthouse.
Now that a vaccine is becoming more and more accessible, we are getting closer to resuming our lives, but until life returns to a normal routine, we will have to keep doing the best we can under the circumstances.
Let’s get this pandemic behind us — the sooner the better.
