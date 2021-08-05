There has been a renewed call for those unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 shot during the past few weeks and mask recommendations — not mandates — have been made by Governor Andy Beshear to help curb the spread of the Delta Variant.
Because of my personal experience with the virus, my mom’s passing and my respect for others, I was vaccinated in April and it wasn’t a political debate, either. It was a personal decision to protect myself and others. Life and death decisions should never, ever be political, but rather personal.
The delta variant reportedly hasn’t been known to be as aggressive than COVID-19, but rather easily transmitted. The vaccine, on the other hand is producing the right response for protection and preventing hospitalizations and deaths in many cases. The spread of the delta variant in Kentucky and the United States has been because of the high rate among unvaccinated citizens.
While I am a firm believer in the vaccines, I’m also a proponent of freedom and our ability to make choices based on the information that’s available. What I do know is that COVID-19 is a deadly virus and we must do everything we can to prevent the spread — in this case — of the delta variant if we want to became a normal society again.
Like many of you, I have longed for a return to pre-2020 and for some like myself, it has been and will continue to be an adjustment because of damage this virus has inflicted on many families all across the globe. My life has been and will always be different since Oct. 5, 2020 when mom took her last breath after the virus did its damage.
I’m tired of mask recommendations and even the mention of the virus and its variants, but in order to move forward, we must do everything to ensure it disappears and that includes getting vaccinated. If you choose not to receive the shot, at least wear a mask and protect yourself as I did in the months after mom’s passing and prior to receiving the vaccine.
It’s the best hope we have at overcoming this seemingly never-ending pandemic.
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
