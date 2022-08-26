I love to read.
When I started reading at a young age, I had no idea the past would lead me to what ultimately became my career. Journalism requires the skills of reading, writing and of course researching. I acquired all of those skills early in life.
Books about sports, tornadoes and hurricanes always were intriguing. When the book fair showed up at the old Kirksville School — now known as the Kirksville Community Center — it was like Christmas morning. I would spend what seemed like countless hours researching and trying to find the perfect book to purchase. The one book that intrigued me was a book about Elvis Presley and his death. For whatever reason I didn’t but the book, but I read it front to cover in a matter of minutes and fascinated by a man named, Elvis.
Later I learned more about Elvis and became an instant fan of his timeless music. My love for reading can be traced to my late grandmother, Irene Taylor, who subscribed to TV Guide and made weekly visits to the drug store to purchase the National Enquirer, Globe and other gossip publications. She was into soap operas and game shows and never missed the noon telecast on WLEX-TV.
I spent a lot to time at her house growing up and learned about Jesus, Hollywood and preparing myself for what was to come in the weekly TV Guide. Mamaw Taylor always kept the old issues, and from time to time, I would pick some of those up and read about past television history.
When I began driving, she would hand me money and tell me to go pick up her “books.” I knew exactly what she meant and what I was supposed to buy. If my memory is correct, I had to pick those up each Monday afternoon at CVS on Main Street in Richmond.
In addition, mamaw kept a scrapbook of newspaper clippings and obituary notices and other topics of interest of those she knew. When I began writing, she cut out every one of my articles and kept them. I didn’t discover those until after she had passed in 2001, but I loved browsing through her scrapbooks and I have those at home stored away.
Little did I know how much reading would play a role in my career path and you never stop learning.
