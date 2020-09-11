I remember my first plane ride. I was traveling from Louisville to Michigan to cover Eastern Kentucky University’s season-opening football game against Central Michigan.
Aside from being a little nervous, I handled it well, considering our stop was in Detroit and I rented a car and drove it to Mount Pleasant. I remember how easy it was to get through airport security and laid back the flights were both to and from my destination. It was enjoyable and fun.
Being such an up-and-down trip, my main objective was to cover the game and the main reason I was even in Mount Pleasant at the time was simply because longtime Eastern coach Roy Kidd was on the verge of his 300th collegiate victory, a milestone only a select coaches have achieved in history.
The Colonels lost that night and it became more apparent Kidd would reach the plateau in the team’s home opener the following week. Eastern beat Liberty on Oct. 8, 2001, giving Kidd the win he needed to join an elite circle of coaches.
I remember it was a fun night that was enjoyed by all and one of the most memorable moments of my career.
How many journalists can say they have written about not one, but two coaches who have won more than 300 games in college football.
We had been planning for Kidd’s milestone for more than a year and I was relieved — in a good way — when it was over and I’m sure Kidd was too. I spent the entire weekend recovering from one long Saturday night and prepared for the remainder of the season,
Three days later, the impossible happened and 19 years later, it’s hard to fathom what transpired on 9-11-01. Like all of you, I remember 9/11 and memories of the horrible events of that day still linger almost two decades later.
It was a scary time and one of the most frightening times in American history.
I remember getting a voice message at home from Rhonda telling me I needed to awake and turn on the television. She told me airplanes were flying into the World Trade Center and we were under attack. For just a moment, I thought I was dreaming, you know that feeling when you first get out of bed?
At the time no one knew the magnitude and the level of evil that was taking place on American soil. I remember I was shocked, angry and scared all at the same time. I called my family and told them I loved them and hugged Rhonda a little tighter when she came home. The song “Where were you when the world stopped turning” by Alan Jackson described my emotions to perfection and I think all Americans felt that way at the time.
Under attack, we all came together and became one, daring anyone or any circumstance to tear us apart. We were unified and one nation under God as we should be.
For a time, America was back to being civil and we all cared for one another, regardless of political affiliation or religious belief. We turned to God and he embraced us unconditionally.
It’s sad it took such a unimaginable terrorist attack to bring everyone to their knees.
Why can’t we do that now instead of doing it in times of tragedy? America would be much better off instead of a nation of individuals who take being right and wrong to another level. There’s no middle ground or room for compromise and that’s sad.
