Some to you may or may not know, but I love to play music and have played since I was young enough to hear any kind of musical instrument.
I can remember my mom and dad buying me a guitar at an early age and I learned the basic chords and played some at a church dad pastored in Richmond. I believe it was Faith Temple on Fifth Street, but I’m not 100 percent sure. I remember a church member showing me the chords and telling me if I knew those chords I could get by and learn the guitar.
Although I enjoyed playing the guitar, I felt like there was something more and began to develop a passion for the drums. I talked mom and dad into buying me a starter set to begin with and I set them up in my bedroom and listened to albums, cassette tapes and 8-tracks — yes you read that right — 8-track tapes. They ranged from country, gospel to 70s and 80s rock and bluegrass. I played enough to drive my parents crazy before dad finally let me set up a set of drums at his church at the time.
I became skilled enough to graduate from the starter set and mom and dad bought me a professional CB 700 set from a gospel group that visited dad’s church back in the mid-1980s. That’s when I began to elevate my style and learned even more. I played the Burgundy CB 700 set while I was with some gospel bands at my home church at the time and numerous other events and venues. I kept my hands on that set until just last week when I sold them.
I didn’t want to sell them to just anyone or anybody. I wanted them to be used and taken care of just I had done for the past 35-plus years. I hadn’t planned on selling them at all until my friends Justin and Carolyn Lear asked if I knew anyone who wanted to purchase their set of Blue Pearl’s. I thought for about three seconds and told her I was interested in them.
I had filled in for Justin and Carolyn numerous times at concerts and was familiar with the set they were selling. The fact they had been taken care of — just like mine — made me feel very at ease. This past week they came my own, while my first “Big Boy” set of drums went to a church that my parents visited frequently when I was growing up.
As I was packing them up, I told David Farthing, the new pastor at Paint Lick Church of God, that I had played them for more than 10 years at the Lancaster Road Church of God and mom would have been very pleased that I sold them to his church. I know dad was excited that they are being used for God’s glory, just I had done when I played them at various churches and concert venues for more than three decades.
I ended up with a set of drums that I always wanted and a church got a set they needed.
I’m still marching to the same beat, but with a different drum.
