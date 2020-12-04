For the first time in I don’t know when, I didn’t go Black Friday shopping.
It’s not because I didn’t want too and if you ask Rhonda, she would tell you that’s one of my favorite things. Nothing better than standing in line and await a gift card crossing my fingers and hoping I’m the winner of a $1,000 shopping spree or getting that deal of a lifetime.
I’ve never been that lucky, but you can’t win if you don’t try and I have certainly tried in the past. Because of the ongoing pandemic that has turned our world upside down and inside out, retailers have adjusted their schedules and planned Black Friday a little differently this year and even didn’t stuff newspapers such as ours with pages and pages of Black Friday specials.
I always look forward to flipping through those pages and making a list of the specials advertised for that week. I also didn’t mind roaming through the crowds and getting a $5 waffle maker or a $2 video from the bin. If you know me, I will do what it takes — with respect to others of course — to make things happen and that includes Black Friday shopping.
Sometimes it’s a good stress reliever and other times it can cause unwanted stress when it comes to searching for deals that are always for a “limited time.”
Online shopping has reached an all-time high this fall and avoiding large crowds is just one reason many shoppers have shopped along the Information Super Highway, now known as the internet.
Just recently, Rhonda has discovered shopping online with Amazon and how easy it is to look for what you want without the hassle of getting ready and looking your best. I did get her a $50 Amazon card for her birthday for the first time last week and I’m sure she will put it to good use.
Despite the positives with online shopping, there are some downfalls. When it comes to clothing and shoes, you can’t touch or feel or even try on what you are purchasing. Some shoppers, much like Rhonda, like to see what they are buying in person before making a final decision. Rhonda likes to try her shoes on before making a purchase.
When it comes to buying electronics, those are somewhat easier purchases to make online as opposed to buying those at an actual retail store. I have made several purchases online when it comes to electronics and other gadgets.
Although the pandemic has been a downer as we head into the Christmas holiday shopping season, we can still shop — without the drop.
Keith Taylor is Berea Citizen publisher. Reach him at publisher@bereacitizen.net.
