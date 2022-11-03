I’m not from the big city. I was born and raised in rural Madison County and appreciate the small-town feel of this place I call home.
During a business trip to Barren River State Park last weekend, Rhonda and I enjoyed touring country roads in the western end of the state all while in the central time zone, which wil be our “new time” come Sunday.
We liked our stay at the Barren River Lodge, which is tucked away close to beautiful Barren River Lake. In between Kentucky Press Assoation business meetings, we explored the area and enjoyed a drive through Glasgow and Bowling Green.
For some reason, Rhonda and I enjoy exploring and checking the scenery. We stumbled upon the road that leads to Mammouth Cave Park but didn’t have enough time to explore the cave, which we toured on a family vacation more than three decades ago.
Our vacation times were always the best when I was growing up and we made the best of each and every opportunity. Mom and Dad always worked hard, but when it was vacation time, we jumped in the car and took off and explored.
I guess that’s one reason I like to just drive and explore and find it an enjoyable experience. In reality Dad was lost, but referred to ity as a “scenic drive,” which drove mom crazy.
After taking care of business, we venured back toward Knoxville, where I covered the Kentucky-Tennesee game Saturday night in Knoxville.
While on the way to Big Orange Country, we took the backroads and made a stop in Celina, Tennessee, home of the Jackson County Bulldogs. The small Tennessee town had the feel of Mayberry and was one of the highlights of our trip.
We stopped in what could be considered downtown and had breakfast at the “Gone Country” cafe, which served breakfast all day long. Rhonda wondered why I kept driving west instead of going to Shoney’s in Glasgow, but sometimes you just have to change course and trust your instincts. Speaking of Shoney’s we did the breakfast bar before we left for home Sunday, but it wasn’t in Glasgow.
Next to the restaurant was a bakery that served homemade goodies and a very reasonable price. We snagged some sweats before headfing to our next retreat in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Knowing that hotel rooms in Knoxville were going to be expesnive last weekend, I settled for points and a stay approximiately 30 minutes away from Knox County.
Kentucky took a beating from the Volunteers on Saturday night but it didn’t take away from an anjoyable business trip on a beautiful fall weekend.
It reminded me no matter where you go, you can always find a small town close around.
