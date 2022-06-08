There’s something about finding a bargain.
A good deal can be discovered almost anywhere there is a cash register, but most of those money-saving bargains can be mostly found at garage, yard and estate sales this time of the year.
I enjoy visiting yard sales and consider it a stress reliever and a chance to find a bargain on something I may be in the need for and don’t want to pay top dollar for when I can get it used and for a cheaper price.
I like to drive to places I don’t frequent often and believe me, this county features a lot of landscape and residential areas that are in places that are less traveled.
Neighborhood sales give me a chance to exercise and meet people. Sometimes, if it’s a big area, I will load up my bicycle, grab a backpack and peddle around the neighborhood. It saves gas and knocks off the calories, a win-win for the wallet and getting into shape.
I carry small change, such as five and one dollar bills to make it easier on both the buyer and seller and don’t waste my time at a residence that has used items to make a profit with an expensive price tag. There is a difference between a yard sale and an auction.
Most of the time, I find books, old LPs, some clothes and items on my wish list that I’m seeking at yard sales.
One year, I bought an electric keyboard that I use to enhance my skills on the piano. I have bought snow shovels for little of nothing and electronics, such as a computer monitor that sits in my home office.
In addition to yard sales, I enjoy visiting the Goodwill stores in search of hidden treasures. I have been known to visit them on road trips during March Madness if one is located near the media hotel.
During the U.S. 25 Yard Sale this weekend, I did notice more bargain hunters out than usual and for the most part, bargains were aplenty for those who took the time to look on what turned out to be a beautiful weekend.
I consider bargain hunting a fun hobby. It’s like a box of chocolates. You never know the next bargain you’re going to find.
