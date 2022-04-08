It’s spring break week and summer is just on the horizon. It won’t be long the Class of 2022 will be graduating and school will be dismissed until next fall.
Usually, we pack up and spend a few days in Pigeon Forge, but this year we are staying behind, simply because we have bigger trips planned for this summer and this weekend marks the 30th anniversary of my 21st birthday.
My late mom always enjoyed going to Tennessee and her last trip with us was different, but memorable. Because of a pandemic that has changed the course of our nation, not to mention our lives during the past two years, we didn’t go on a spring break trip in 2020, but instead postponed it for that summer and I’m glad we did.
Earlier that year, mom rented the perfect condo and it was located on Wears Valley Road right underneath the massive cross that you can see from the strip upon arrival to the main attractions. We marveled at that cross the few days that we were there that summer and we all took safety precautions in the early stages of COVID-19, which took my mom’s life a few months later.
That last trip to Pigeon Forge with mom produced some great memories and we even went went went on a picnic to the Chimneys and explored the creek and its massive rocks and never-ending stream of water flowing from the Great Smokey Mountains.
It was the first time mom or Addie Bug had ever been there and they both had a blast in the water. We also enjoyed our Kentucky Friend Chicken while awaiting a possible Bear sighting, which never happened, by the way.
One day that week, we saw a rainbow outside out condo one afternoon and it brought a message of promise and hope amid a global crisis. Sometimes God has a way of putting things in front of you that serves as a reminder of his sovereignty over humanity.
It was that year Addie Bug drove a go-cart by herself and mom loved every minute of it, although she was in a pile-up while rounding a curve on the “Wild Woody” track. That wasn’t nearly was funny as the year Addie and I made the wrong turn and ended up going the wrong way on a go-cart track.
To this day, Shelby and Addie won’t let me live that one down. It was funny and a memory we all won’t and haven’t forgotten. Mom talked about that every time we got together, not matter the occassion.
Like everyone else, we made sure we dined well that weekend and mom’s favorite spot was Huck Finn’s Catfish and that was our first stop that summer. Everyone else ordered fish and I chose frog legs. Mom always said I was a little different and that’s the truth in most cases, especially when it comes to eating.
Although it wasn’t an ordinary spring break for us, it was meant to be in an unusual way. Even postponed, we still considered it our spring break trip and to us, that’s exactly what it was in the summer of 2020.
Whether you are near or far, make this week an enjoyable one and produce memories.
We sure did. Every, single time.
