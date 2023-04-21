I needed a break. Rhonda did too.
After putting the paper to bed last week, we loaded up and took a mini-trip to Pigeon Forge and spent a couple of days away for some rest and relaxation. We figured it would be a good time, considering it was the week after spring break.
We have our favorite spots where we enjoy eating, but since it was a two-day excursion, we decided to narrow those down a bit and save the rest for another time. Big Daddy’s Pizza, has always been a tradition and we did just that on the first evening and it hit the spot.
It may have been because we were both hungry considering it was well past our feeding time, but the large meaty and hearty pizza was delicious as usual.
Although we skipped the spring break crowd, another large contingent of out-of-town visitors showed up Thursday and were part of the yearly “Rod Run” that showcases automobiles of all sizes, shapes and forms from yesterday. It was a car show lovers dream. Some were original, some restored and others waiting to be made new again on the verge of being used for scrap.
We did see a pontoon boat with wheels and a man driving on SR 441. We also saw a truck with a double-front end and a miniature semi-truck. Things you don’t normally see while driving down the highway.
It was amazing to see the number of scooters on the streets and golf carts on the strip in Pigeon Forge, more than I can ever remember in our numerous visits to the Volunteer State.
We also ventured into Gatlinburg and drove into what we thought was a big wedding. There were countless visitors in the streets with the men wearing suits and the ladies also all dressed up in their spring dresses. We passed the convention center and noticed the Interlocal Holiness Convention was the main attraction and the reason many men, women, teenagers and children wearing their Sunday Best during the end of the week.
We tried to find the wedding chapel that we were married in, but couldn’t remember the address and after a few twists and turns, we headed back to Pigeon Forge, where we shared an afternoon club sandwich at McAlisters before dinner, where we visited the Local Goat for the first time.
During our past visits, we had planned on eating there, but decided to try it this time no matter how long we had to wait.
Believe it our not, we walked right on in and out within an hour. I would highly recommend trying it on your next visit.
Our breakfast before home was our steady go-to, Five Oaks Country Kitchen. It’s one of the best southern cooking establishments in the area and never disappoints.
We did a lot in two days and it’s not hard to do considering the many times we drive down just to get away from it all.
It wasn’t long enough, but just enough time for the both of us to catch to refresh and reboot.
