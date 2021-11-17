As we slowly emerge from a pandemic, it’s time to be grateful as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Madison County Health Department, along with the City of Berea, the Madison County Fiscal Court and the City of Richmond have joined forces to help stockpile our food banks in Madison County and increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate. A “Thankful Thursday” event set for Thursday from 2-6 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, otherwise known as the main gate of the Bluegrass Army Depot on the Battlefield Memorial Highway.
The drive-through event will give residents a chance to donate a non-perishable food item.
Those 18-and-older can receive a first Moderna or Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine, Moderna booster shots also will be available.
The goal is to increase Madison County’s vaccination rate in an effort to return to normalcy as soon as possible. According to the Madison County Health Department, the vaccination rate in the county currently is less than 50 percent.
“A nurse recently told me that as grateful as they are for all the wonderful gestures that have been made, the thing they want most is for folks to get their COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Madison County Health Department PIO Kelley McBride. “We are all weary of our circumstances over the last year and a half. Doing something kind is always good medicine for a weary heart. This is an opportunity to practice gratitude in a tangible way.”
Our local Government officials jumped at the opportunity to make a difference, including Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, who commended community leaders, volunteers, first-responders and others for “coming up with the idea of “Thankful Thursday.’”
“We need to pause and recognize the strain on our health care workers over the past year and a half be thankful for all they do to keep us healthy,” Fraley said. “Increasing the vaccination rate is one way we can say “thank you” to our entire health care community. “
“We have a lot to be thankful for in Berea and Madison County and I am very happy to see so many different organizations working together to make “Thankful Thursday” a success.
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said the event urges everyone to be “thankful for and that is especially true this year (and) we are reminded of all of our blessings.”
“I am thankful for my family, friends, faith and to be a part of such a remarkable community,” he said. “By joining together with our partners at the City of Richmond and City of Berea to recognize our healthcare workers for their continuous commitment to Madison County and supporting our local food banks it is a small way, we can make a difference in our community.
“I am always grateful when we can all come together for a good cause and show our appreciation and support our community and that is what “Thankful Thursday” is all about. It is about showing our appreciation.”
It’s good to live in a county where people care about one another and for that, we should be thankful.”
