Rhonda and I celebrated New Year’s in Charlotte, where I covered the Belk Bowl last week. It was a fun experience and the weather was ideal. Not summertime, of course, but the sun was shining and snow was nowhere to be found, especially while driving through Asheville, North Carolina.
The highlight of the trip was Kentucky’s win over Virginia Tech. Rhonda doesn’t get to travel with me very much because of differing schedules, but her presence made the trip even more enjoyable.
We laughed, cried, and got to spend time with nephew, Tyler Vickers, who is in the Air Force and stationed in Goldsboro, North Carolina. We hit a huge raccoon in the drive to Charlotte on Highway 74 and ate well, of course.
On the drive home, we listened to Sirius Radio. When you drive, the mind starts to wander and gives me personally an opportunity to spend time with God.
It was during that moment a thought crossed my mind. As we were driving on I-40, numerous cars passed by with Kentucky license plates and some of them were looking at me weird. It was then I realized our rental had Indiana license plates and the folks passing us assumed we were from Indiana.
However, little did they know that the person driving the car happened to be someone who covers the Wildcats and wrote about their team winning the Belk Bowl. They looked at the outside and not the inside.
That’s the way it is with our lives. People tend to look at the outward appearance and not the heart. Be careful when you judge others.
The heart doesn’t lie.
