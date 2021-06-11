Sometimes your plans can be changed without notice.
Such was the case when Rhonda and I were traveling on Interstate 75 while going to Lexington Saturday. As we neared the Clays Ferry Bridge, traffic suddenly became a crawl and a police car in the fast lane passed us on mission.
It was then I knew something was wrong.
We got off of the interstate just before the Clays Ferry Bridge and attempted to take the “old” road to Lexington, but even traffic there was backed up, so we turned around and headed back south and traveled to Winchester and spent a few hours at Rural King before eating dinner at Giovanni’s Pizza. We drove through town and passed through my old stomping grounds — The Winchester Sun — before getting on 627 on the return trip home.
We didn’t hear much about the accident while we were shopping and eating, but noticed that traffic from Richmond was heavier than usual. Once we drive further, traffic could be seen for miles and miles. In my 15 years working in Winchester and traveling from Richmond two, and sometimes four times per day, I don’t recall such a massive traffic backup in all of my life. The backroads from Richmond — the ones the locals truly know about — were backed up for as far as the eye could see on a clear, sunny day.
We found out more and more as we arrived home why I-75 northbound was backed up. A two-car, head-on crashed caused by a wrong-way driver changed everything that day.
Six people, including four children lost their lives in a horrible tragedy, one of the most horrific accidents on our nearby interstate in recent memory.
We may never know why a driver from Madison County was going the wrong way on the Interstate in broad daylight, and my heart breaks for the families of those killed in the accident. Just last week, a young man, 19, lost his life by a hit-and-run driver on Battlefield Memorial Parkway.
Those two tragedies remind us to use caution as the summer months arrive, resulting in more people traveling the roadways and enjoying the warm weather.
Stay safe, use caution and keep your eyes on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.