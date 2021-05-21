It’s been more than a year since taking over as publisher of this newspaper and we are just getting started.
I took over in an unprecedented pandemic and began weathering a storm that battered my personal life and turned my world upside down.
Despite the circumstances, I remained positive, upbeat and strived to put out a good product each week as we began to slowly emerge from COVID-19.
The road to recovery hasn’t been easy, but I’m thankful I had a foundation to build upon that was established by my predecessor, Teresa Scenters. I didn’t have to start from scratch and depended on my past experiences at two daily newspapers as clouds of uncertainly hovered over our city, county, state, country and our world.
I redesigned the paper to give it a modern look and began adding new weekly features.
Carrie Grant provides news and insights from Kirksville, a special place, where I spent most of my childhood, and my late grandfather Bill May farmed and lived his entire life. Tammy Whittemore handles the Kingston area and Libby Horn takes care of our weekly reflections column that reminds our readers of yesterday. Libby also is administrative assistant and takes care of circulation and daily front office duties. She is almost always the first voice you hear when you call the paper. If I answer the phone, consider yourself lucky to be on the receiving end of the call.
On the religion page, my friend Roger Alford, a former veteran Associated Press writer and Frankfort bureau chief, contributes a weekly column that is entertaining, fun and provides a unique Christian perspective.
We continue to honor our readers with our subscriber of the week, and as always, provide news stories that give you the facts without slanted opinion attached to create a narrative to help you formulate an opinion.
I also added a Kentucky Wildcats page, which has been a very popular weekly page that our readers enjoy that we have received positive feedback on since the page made its debut last December.
As we move forward and things begin opening up again, the plan is to bring back the community calendar.
In order to do so, we need your help. Although some community events are posted in social media platforms such as Facebook, not everyone gets their information through the internet and the local newspaper remains a valuable took to place your ad or event one the weekly calendar in order to reach the community.
If you have an event, such as a yard sale, concert, civic or church event that you want to the community to know about, share it with us by calling (859) 986-0959 or by e-mail @circulation@bereacitizen.net.
My sleeves are rolled up and ready to begin year No. 2. As always, thank you for reading and our advertisers for their continued support.
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen
