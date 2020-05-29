Rallies are supposed to be peaceful and you may or may not disagree with the form of protest. That’s one of the rights given to us by our forefathers.
Sometimes those rallies can get out of hand and even take an embarrassing tone. The Patriot Second Amendment Rally held Sunday, which attracted an estimated 100 people, was supposed to celebrate constitutional rights on an unprecedented Memorial Day weekend.
Instead it turned ugly. Very ugly.
The rally got out of hand as the protestors took aim at Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions and his administration by hanging an effigy of Beshear and chattting demands for the Governor to come out of the Governor’s mansion and resign.
A video and photographs captured by the Louisville Courier-Journal and others on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms showed an effigy of Beshear hanging in a tree with a sign that read, “Sic Semper Tyrannis.”
Disagreeing with a Governor’s decisions during a national and global pandemic is one thing. Hanging an effigy is another and has no place in our state, nation and our world.
Thankfully our elected state officials on both sides of the aisle condemned the poor display and Kentcuky Attorney General David Cameron was one of the first state leaders to speak out against the effigy.
“This is sickening and I condemn it,” he said. “We have to learn to disagree without threats of violence.”
Cameron is totally on target. We must learn to agree to disagree and respect the opinions of others. In this case, we must trust Beshear’s decision-making when it comes to a virus that we don’t even have a vaccine for at the moment.
It was and still is a dangerous virus.
Like many of you, I attended church for the first time in more than three months last Sunday and it felt good to be in the House of the Lord. It was also very different and houses of worship have to be cautious when treading unknown waters.
Our entire society is facing an enemy that will be defeated and it will take patience and perseverance.
As the state begins to re-open its economy, let’s all be mindful that we are all in this together, whether you agree or disagree with Beshear’s decisions.
Hanging an effigy in opposition of an administration’s policies isn’t the way to get your point across.
We can and should do better, Kentucky.
