It’s hard to believe women had to fight for their right to vote in this country.
It took decades for that to happen.
This month marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women full voting privileges in the United States.
Prior to ratification by three-fourths of the states, including Kentucky, supporters of woman suffrage fought for their right to vote begging in the 1800s.
The amendment was first introduced to Congress in 1878 and didn’t pass until more than four decades later.
Largely because of the 19th amendment, a lot has transpired in the last 100 years. Women now not only can voice their choice at the polls, they are leaders in the work force, involved government and politics, daily decision makers and have come a long way in one century.
Today, the eight-member Berea City Council has two sitting members — Cora Jane Wilson and Emily LaDouceur — and Kentucky has a female Lt. Governor in Jacqueline Coleman.
Coleman’s predecessor was Jenean Hampton, who served as GOP Governor Matt Bevin’s second in command.
Martha Laye Collins was elected Kentucky’s first female Governor in 1984 and women serve in various roles in local, state and national government both in elected and appointed capacity.
Hillary Clinton ran for President four years ago and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to be his running mate in the oncoming presidential election.
The late John McCain’s running mate in 2008 was former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.
Both parties have done a excellent job of including women in high-ranking public offices and voters have equally acknowledged that women are more than capable of filling roles once dominated by their male counterparts.
We’ve come a long way in the past 100 years and it’s a tribute to the women across this great country who made that happen way before our time.
