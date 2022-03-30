Kenneth Chadwell “Chad” Tate, 55, husband of Mary Carole Thomas Tate, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Baptist Health Richmond. He was born on November 12, 1966 to Kenneth and Danella Sasser Tate. He was an insurance agent and the owner of Chad Tate Shelter Insurance Agency. Chad was a coach for the Madison Central Lady Indians for many years and he also coached many other teams and sports over the years. He was a member of Eastside Community Church and a graduate of Berea College, where he played basketball and baseball. He remained close with his Berea College teammates and friends over the years. One of his proudest accomplishments was that he held the single game scoring record at Madison Central Basketball, a record that his father, Kenneth Tate once held as well. They are the only father and son duo to ever hold that record.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Danella Tate; one brother in law, Bert (Lori) Thomas of Richmond; two sisters in law, Laura Fritz of Richmond and Kathy (Chris) Cornett of Stanton; six nephews, Matthew (Hannah) Wade, Braden Thomas, Micah Johnston, Logan Bicknell, Flynn Cornett and Zane Cornett; two nieces, McKenzie (Casey) Schneider and Piper Cornett. He is survived by many special aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James T. and June Sasser and his paternal grandparents, Dillard and Rhoda Tate; father and mother in law, Bert and Mary Ellen Murphy Thomas.
Services will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at Eastside Community Church at 1 p.m. with Dr. Virgil Grant officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Eastside Community Church from 4-8 p.m.. Burial will be in Madison Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bert Thomas, Chris Cornett, Ray Himes, Darrell Tate and his nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Madison Central Lady Indians’ basketball team and his former teammates.
