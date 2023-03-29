Kenneth D. Griffith, 83, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 2nd, from 1:00 -3:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Berea, KY. Services will begin at 3:00 with Reverends Mark and Lisa Caldwell-Reiss officiating
Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3rd at the Berea Cemetery.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
