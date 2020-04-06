FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - The number of cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky has now topped the 1,000 mark, and 14 more deaths were reported on Monday for total of 59.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new numbers during his daily press briefing, noting it was exactly one month ago that the state saw its first case. “We have 54 new cases. We are continuing our audit, and in our previous total found one duplicate. So with the 54 new cases, our official state number of cases is 1,008.”
The governor said the number of cases the last two days was a lot less than they expected at this point, but not to read anything into it until they see the following days. “We think we are still escalating, but let me tell you, if you want to take something positive from this number, it’s that what you are doing is working.”
The number of deaths reported is the highest total for a single day so far, and brings Kentucky’s total to 59. Beshear says some may have occurred earlier but hadn’t been reported to the state, but now they have the confirmation and the paperwork.
“Fourteen is hard,” he said, “Fourtteen. That’s 14 Kentuckians, loved by their families and their friends that we have lost to this virus. So, let’s make sure that we light up our houses, our facilities, more places green tonight, than we have on any single day. Let’s remember green is the color of compassion for those families and also renewal.”
Beshear said this is crunch time. “We’ve talked about how the next weeks and the next month are absolutely critical. You don’t just hear it from me, you hear it on the national level as well. The Vice-President said today in a call to us and to the country, that we will see heartbreaking loss this week. Our goal in Kentucky should be that, while we know there will be losses and we know it will be heartbreaking, that we control our own destiny by what we do and we minimize the loss we are going to have here.”
He also noted during the call, “The White House is fully supportive of the strong actions that we are taking as a state.”
Beshear once again addressed the issue of drive-in church services this week, including Easter Sunday, along with the do’s and don’ts. “Nobody gets out of the car, cars are six feet apart, you don’t pass anything from car to car. Please follow those rules.”
He said in two areas where local leaders have said no drive-in services because they were hit hard, or due to the density of their population, Hopkins and Jefferson counties. Beshear said he supports their actions. “They are on the ground. they are seeing what’s going on in their community.”
