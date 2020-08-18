Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. (KRFDC) has been awarded a Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Implementation grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to sustain its fight against Opioid Use Disorder/Substance Use Disorder (OUD/SUD) in Madison County.
The agency will receive $1 million over a three-year period to implement a set of evidence-based interventions and promising practices that align with HRSA’s Five-Point Strategy to Combat the Opioid Crisis. Nationwide $89,000,000 was awarded to 89 grantees. Six of the awards were made to Kentucky organizations.
Last year KRFDC was awarded a one-year $200,000 planning grant from HRSA to strengthen and expand substance use disorder (SUD) response, including opioid use disorder (OUD) prevention, treatment, and recovery services in rural areas through a RCORP-Planning project. KRFDC was one of eight Kentucky organizations to receive this initial funding.
As a result of the planning grant KRFDC developed MORE (Madison County Opioid Response and Engagement), a consortium of organizations committed to working collectively to drive change in how our community responds to this epidemic. The MORE Consortium included the Dry Dock, Fahe, the Madison County Health Department, the Richmond Chamber of Commerce and White House Clinics. As part of the new grant, the Madison County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy joined the coalition. The MORE consortium is supported by a larger network of community organizations and individuals committed to addressing Madison County’s opioid epidemic.
MORE initially worked to develop plans to ensure that services provided to the target population were coordinated in a county-wide unified manner; that stigma was reduced through a Hometown Recovery media campaign; and that consortium and network members were introduced to resources of which they were not previously aware.
This new RCORP-Implementation project will strengthen and expand efforts started during the planning grant. It will also allow MORE – now the Madison Opioid Response and Empowerment Consortium - to work toward long-term solutions to our community’s crisis.
The overall goal of this project is to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with opioid overdoses in high-risk rural communities through the work of multi-sector consortiums.
Through this grant, KRFDC hopes to reduce the occurrence of OUD/SUD among new and at-risk users, as well as fatal opioid-related overdoses; expand treatment options, including access to medication- assisted treatment (MAT); and increase other recovery and treatment options that help people start and stay in recovery. The funds are intended to expand resource availability will not duplicate any existing efforts in Madison County.
“KRFDC is excited to learn that its request for a Rural Communities Opioid Response Program – Implementation grant has been selected for funding. The three-year project will enable the MORE (Madison Opioid Response and Empowerment) Consortium to strengthen substance use prevention, treatment and recovery services in Madison County,” said Brian Mullins, KRFDC Executive Director. “These additional services are greatly needed to intervene in the opioid epidemic that has broken the hearts of many families in our community with the worst cases ending in the overdose deaths of more than 40 Madison Countians annually for the last several years. KRFDC and the MORE Consortium are grateful for Senator McConnell’s ongoing support of our grant application of which he has championed throughout its development.”
COVID-19 has powered a rise in drug relapses and overdoses in Madison County with some 24-hour periods having as many as three overdose deaths. It is KRFDC’s goal is to continue increasing awareness and reducing the stigma of substance use disorder.
“By having open conversations, we have a better chance to help people who are really struggling,” said Mullins. “We want people to know that there are resources in Madison County and that there’s help for them.”
KRFDC would like to thank Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr for their strong support of this much needed community resource.
“In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky remains focused on treating those suffering from substance abuse. I was proud to help these programs receive vital federal funding to serve rural communities around our Commonwealth,” McConnell said. “Since I became Senate Majority Leader, I’ve worked to mobilize the federal government to respond to the scourge of addiction with prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts. Kentucky is leading the fight against addiction, and it’s a privilege to join these devoted professionals to help us win.”
“In Congress, I have fought for more resources to support the Commonwealth in defeating the opioid epidemic gripping many communities across our country,” Barr said. “Organizations like KRFDC are critical in the Sixth District’s battle against opioids, supporting and uplifting low-income Kentuckians struggling with addiction in Madison County. I congratulate KRFDC on this grant award, and I look forward to working with them to further their mission going forward.”
The project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1,000,000 with 100% percentage funded by HRSA/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA/HHS, or the U.S. Government.
