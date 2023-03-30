Kentucky State Police Conducts Death Investigation In Rockcastle County

MOUNT VERNON. KY. (March 30, 2023) – On March 29, 2023, shortly after 10:20 PM, Kentucky State Police London Post was notified by Rockcastle County 911 of an active domestic dispute at a residence on Copper Creek Road in Rockcastle County.
The preliminary investigation reveals that Rockcastle County 911 was notified of an active domestic incident involving Michael D. Collinsworth, 47 years old, of Mount Vernon, KY and his wife, Tonya L. Collinsworth, 45 years old, also of Mount Vernon. During the investigation, it was determined Michael shot his wife, Tonya, and then turned the weapon on himself. Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.
Both have been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for autopsies.
The investigation is continuing by Kentucky State Police Post 11 Detective Keegan Bray. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office, Rockcastle County EMS, and Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.
