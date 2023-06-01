RICHMOND, Ky. (June 1, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is looking for an inmate who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center just before 6:00 am this morning, June 1st, 2023.
The initial investigation indicates Tyler J. Blevins, 32 years of age from Vanceburg, KY, walked away from the facility in Richmond. He is described as a white male, 5’11" tall, weighing 203 pounds, with brown hair and Green eyes. Blevins has a surgical scar on his abdomen and multiple tattoos on his arms, chest, back, and left wrist. Blevins is known to frequent Lewis, Mason, and surrounding areas.
Blevins was serving a sentence for Trafficking Methamphetamine, 2nd Degree, Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and burglary 1st degree.
Anyone who may have information about the location of Tyler J. Blevins is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Albert Lagrange.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Escaped Inmate in Madison County
