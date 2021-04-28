Kevin Wayne Jones

Kevin Wayne Jones, 53, husband of Beverly Denham Jones, died Friday April 23, 2021 in Climax from an accident. 

Funeral services were Tuesday April 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Heights Church, with Rev. Chad Burdette officiating, burial followed in the Jones Cemetery in Climax.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to New Heights Church Building Fund 316 Mini Mall Dr. Berea, KY 40403. Lakes Funeral Home, handled arrangements. 

