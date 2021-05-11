Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor, who serves as 2021 president of the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), presented the first of two presidential scholarships Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to Berea Community High School senior Julia Kilgore.
Kilgore received her KACo Presidential Scholarship during the school awards assembly held at the high school.
Since 2001, KACo has awarded an annual scholarship to a graduating student who is a resident of the same county as that year’s KACo president. This year, KACo is awarding two $4,000 scholarships with recipients receiving $1,000 annually up to four years.
This is the 21st year the scholarship has been presented and the first time it is going to students in Madison County. Any student in the county was eligible to apply for the presidential scholarship, including homeschool seniors and students at all four high schools.
"It's truly been an honor to serve this year as president of KACo, and one of the highlights of that service is knowing that Madison County benefits from the presidential scholarship," Taylor said. "KACo's motto is 'Stronger Counties, Stronger Kentucky,' and helping today's youth reach their goals will strengthen the impact they make in their community in the years ahead."
Recipients of the KACo Presidential Scholarship must attend a Kentucky college or university, or a two-year technical college, or in-state community college.
Kilgore plans to attend the University of Kentucky in the fall and will pursue a career in materials engineering.
She has excelled in the classroom and in her extracurricular activities throughout her time at Berea Community High School. Kilgore's activities include National Honor Society, Beta Club, Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, Science Olympiad, soccer and band. In addition to these activities, she is active in her church and community.
Kilgore is the daughter of April Kilgore and Jay Kilgore.
