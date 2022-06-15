Kimberly Carol Bush, age 39, of Berea, passed away at UK Hospital in Lexington on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, June 13, 2022, at East London Holiness Church, 838 Smith Brewer Rd., London, KY 40744, with the Reverends Jerry McKinley Holland, Jerry Holland, Joe Burns, Rod Shackleford, and T.C. Fraley officiating. Burial will follow in the Helton Family Cemetery in Berea.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
