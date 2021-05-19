Kimberly Hazelwood Bach

Kim Bach (60), was born February 21, 1961, in Berea, KY, to her parents Doug and Deana Randall Bach Hazelwood. Kim passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer on May 8th. Other than her parents, she is survived by her spouse of 40 years, Bill Bach of North Port, Florida, two sons: Casey and Corey Bach of Atlanta, Georgia; a sister, Kathy (Mike) Wedding of Punta Gorda, Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.
Kim was a graduate of Berea Community High School, attended Eastern Kentucky University for three years and was a member of Alpha Delta PI. After marriage, she graduated from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
A private Celebration of Life will take place at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club in North Port, Florida on June 6.
Those wishing to honor Kim’s life, can make a donation to the Building fund of the First Christian Church, 206 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238 or www.heroncreekfoundation.org
