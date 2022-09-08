A
s hard as it is to believe, my niece Addisyn Marcum— Addie Bug — is officially a teenager.
She made sure I didn’t forget and circled her birth date (Sept. 7) on my desk calendar and had one simple request for her special week. Addie wanted to take some friends to Kings Island to celebrate, which we did Sunday.
My sister Taunya and I drove Addie and some of her close friends to an amusement park that turned 50 this year and a place we practically grew up with, considering the park was about two hours from home. A one-day trip was common and so were church youth group trips before adult life fully kicked in and took precedence.
The park wasn’t overly packed, but still full considering it was the final weekend of the season. We encountered weather delays and had to wait 45 minutes after being next in line to ride The Beast as a small thunderstorm passed over the area.
Our first ride was Invertigo, the first coaster I had stepped on in probably 10 years or more and it proved to be the right one to break me back in again, followed by Banshee, which reminded me a lot of the Vortex, which in it’s prime, was one of the top roller coasters in the region.
Invertigo and Banshee proved I could still get a thrill at my age.
We did the typical tour of the park and tried to get on Orion not once but twice, before succeeding a third time and ended up riding it twice. The Orion, one of just seven giga coasters in the world, is perhaps the best coaster ride I’ve ever experienced and I’ve been on a bunch of them from Sea World to Universal Studios, Six Flags to Cedar Point. The Orion drop is 287 feet and reaches a speed of 91 miles per hour with a duration of two minutes. One time wasn’t enough and we rode it twice, with the last being in the dark.
I’m not sure why, but I had never stepped foot on Flight of Fear until this trip and loved the immediate takeoff that took us from zero to 54 MPH in just four seconds. The one-minute indoor thrill was a fitting ending to a day of reminiscing and watching Addie and her friends experience an enjoyable time on her birthday week.
The Racers were much more fun than I remembered, considering the cars were much more comfortable. I can remember mom getting bumped around while making sure we didn’t fall out of the car on our many excursions there in our childhood. I can still see dad walking around in his dress shoes and slacks slipping and sliding all over the place.
Those were the good times we had as a family while growing up and I was glad to make new memories with my sister and Addie and her friends.
Amusement parks are still fun and amusing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.