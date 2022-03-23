On Saturday, March 19, the Kingston Elementary Girl Scout Troop 2086 celebrated our local first responders and invited them to their cookie booth. As thanks for what they do for our community, they each received a cupcake and a drink. The girls also had the opportunity to take photos and personally thank each person for serving. Visitors included the Berea Fire Department, Berea Police Department, Madison County Fire Department, Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, the Richmond Police Department, Madison County EMS, Bus Drivers, Kingston Elementary teachers, Kingston Principal Jeff Mounts as well as Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley. (Submitted)
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman doesn’t make money; she just marries it
- Madison County Property Transfers: March 7 - 9, 2022
- Prep Softball: Lady Eagles young, eager
- Property Transfers: March 3-4, 2022
- Madison County Court: March 3 - 9, 2022
- Madison County Detention Center: March 7 - 9, 2022
- Madison County Detention Center: March 3 - 5, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: January 6 - 7, 2022
- Madison County Marriages: Week ending March 9, 2022
- Ben Wesley Bullens
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.