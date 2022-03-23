Kingston Girls Scouts

On Saturday, March 19, the Kingston Elementary Girl Scout Troop 2086 celebrated our local first responders and invited them to their cookie booth. As thanks for what they do for our community, they each received a cupcake and a drink. The girls also had the opportunity to take photos and personally thank each person for serving. Visitors included the Berea Fire Department, Berea Police Department, Madison County Fire Department, Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, the Richmond Police Department, Madison County EMS, Bus Drivers, Kingston Elementary teachers, Kingston Principal Jeff Mounts as well as Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley. (Submitted)

