I
was out driving around Kingston, and of course, driving around now can be expensive. I was pleased to notice that the Shell Mart in Kingston has low prices on gas. Their prices are lower than some stations in Berea. Another draw is the sandwiches, snacks, and pudding available in their dining area. Their cooks have a reputation for making tasty food. I noticed the sign out front advertising pies. This might need further investigation. I can remember stopping at the Shell Mart before or after school for drinks and supplies when I had children attending Kingston.
I had never been inside the Thompson Pharmacy either, so I dropped in there.
The pharmacist himself greeted me. Clint Creekmore was his name. I thought this was unusual because in most drug stores it is hard to speak with a pharmacist without waiting several minutes. (Brittney Bowling is also listed as a pharmacist for this location.) I was also impressed with the cleanliness and orderliness of the OTC medications on the shelves. The pharmacy smelled so clean! If you have any concerns about physical contact during the COVID-19 outbreak, there is a convenient drive through you may use
Clint told me a little about the history of Thompson Pharmacy. It was founded in London in 1986 according to their website.
The owner is Britt Thompson, and the co-owner is Randy Windham. Twenty-five years later it is a true family endeavor with their children joining them in the pharmacy business. They have expanded to eight locations including the Kingston location.
Right next door is the Chi Saint Joseph Medical Group Primary Care location where you can make an appointment with Dr. Jessica Pennington. For local folks, this is very convenient.
There is no long travel time. It is also very accessible. No struggling with wheelchairs down ramps and into elevators.
Don’t put off your routine medical care because of Covid. Many people have not been to the doctor for heart checkups and needed testing. Although you may be able to use telehealth for some consultations, you may need labs or other tests. Your doctor’s office will inform you about the safety procedures in place.
Moving on down the sidewalk, there is a hair salon called Jennifer’s Hair Dimensions.
I believe it is owned by Jennifer Bailey. I love the cheerful décor out front.
I finished at The Pop-Up Market, which I mentioned in a previous column.
You can check their Facebook page for hours, events, and pictures of inventory.
All in all, it was a great day to be out and about in Kingston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.