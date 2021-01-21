Todd Moberly indulged my curiosity about the Potts Truck Service building. at the corner of Old US 25 near Kingston Elementary School. (Actually, at that time, the road was named, The Dixie Highway)
According to Todd, the building was preexisting when the business began in 1926. It was an ideal spot for a garage/wrecker service since it was a high traffic area. (US 25 had not yet been constructed) It also served as a meeting/loafing space for farmers with chairs, benches, and a heating stove.
Louis Todd Potts operated the business along with his sons, William Nixon “Bill” Potts, “Peck” and “Ike” (Robert H. Potts and Louis Todd Potts, Jr.) Louis was gifted mechanically. He had prior experience being a mill operator. His sons inherited this talent. Peck and Ike both served in the Army where they likely picked up additional skills. Peck and Ike kept the business going after Louis T. Potts died in 1983.
Peck was well known for a couple of things. One was the cigar that was often in his pocket. The second was his large hand fabricated wrecker. The original was a surplus purchased in 1947 from the Army Depot. Later he constructed others that were similar in size but had more features. While it was not known to be a fast or quiet vehicle, it was widely acknowledged to be the most powerful. It could easily tow a semi out when needed.
Todd relayed a humorous story about a prank played on Peck. Supposedly a circus manager requested his services to lift an elephant that was down and could not get up. Peck headed off only to discover it was a prank.
Sadly, the business closed in 1996 when Ike died unexpectedly. Peck lived to the ripe old age of 93, dying in 2016.
Still many locals have memories of those days and the building still stands as a reminder of their ingenuity and work ethic.
